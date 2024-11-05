Sharp ‘lobster vision:’ China’s Einstein Probe space telescope already making discoveries during commissioning phase
China’s Einstein Probe, an X-ray telescope in Earth orbit, has already made several discoveries during its initial commissioning phase.
