Submit on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 22:57

One of Russia’s Meteor-M satellites became uncontrollable following an external impact, presumably a micrometeorite strike, Russia’s Roskosmos state space corporation said on its website. At present, the satellite has resumed controlled flight.

