China successfully tests technology that controls rocket fairing landings
Submit on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 21:30
China has successfully tested technology that can control the landing sites of falling rocket fairings, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT).
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 at 9:30 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.