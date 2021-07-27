Satellite News

No problems expected for Nauka docking

Russia’s Mission Control has found no mechanical faults for the docking of the latest Nauka (Science) multi-purpose laboratory module with the International Space Station (ISS) and this effort requires no unscheduled extra-vehicular activity, the State Space Corporation Roskosmos announced.

