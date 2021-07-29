Ball Aerospace completes PDR of NOAA’s Space Weather satellite
Ball Aerospace successfully completed the preliminary design review (PDR) for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 (SWFO-L1) spacecraft. With PDR complete, the spacecraft now moves into the critical design phase.
