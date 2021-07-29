Submit on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 22:43

Ball Aerospace successfully completed the preliminary design review (PDR) for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 (SWFO-L1) spacecraft. With PDR complete, the spacecraft now moves into the critical design phase.

