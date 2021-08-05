Satellite News

China launches “multimedia” satellites

Thursday, August 5th, 2021

Rocket: Chang Zheng 6; Payload: KL-Beta-A and KL-Beta-B; Date: 4 August 2021, 1101 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. State media said the two multimedia satellites were deployed into pre-set orbit. According to U.S. tracking data, they achieved orbits of 899 km x 908 km x 88.99 degrees.

