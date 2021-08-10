Xplore partners with Accion to test TILE Thrusters Aboard LEO Xcraft
Submit on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 22:17
Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service, announced a co-operative Memorandum of Understanding with Accion Systems to provide spacecraft hosting services for the next generation of Accion’s flagship ion thruster, TILE.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at 10:17 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.