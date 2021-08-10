Satellite News

Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service, announced a co-operative Memorandum of Understanding with Accion Systems to provide spacecraft hosting services for the next generation of Accion’s flagship ion thruster, TILE.

