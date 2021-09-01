BlackSky secures investment from Palantir
BlackSky Holdings, Inc. announced that Palantir Technologies Inc. has committed to making an equity investment in BlackSky, which is scheduled to close after the completion of BlackSky’s business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.
