Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

BlackSky secures investment from Palantir

Submit on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 21:41

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. announced that Palantir Technologies Inc. has committed to making an equity investment in BlackSky, which is scheduled to close after the completion of BlackSky’s business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.

Related posts:

  1. Orbital Sciences Corporation results Q3 2007
  2. Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q1 FY 2011
  3. APT Satellite Holdings Ltd. interim results H1 2011
  4. MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. results 2016

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 9:41 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»