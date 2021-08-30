Russia advances plans for own space station, accompanied by satellites
A cloud of satellites will be flying around the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS) that Russia intends to create, RSC Energia Chief Designer Vladimir Solovyov was quoted as saying.
