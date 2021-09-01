Altius Space Machines to support LOXSAT cryogenic fluid management mission
Voyager Space announced its subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. was recently selected by Eta Space to provide a cryogenic coupler for liquid oxygen (LOX) transfer in support of its planned nine-month LOXSAT cryogenic fluid management mission.
