Altius Space Machines to support LOXSAT cryogenic fluid management mission

Submit on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 21:41

Voyager Space announced its subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. was recently selected by Eta Space to provide a cryogenic coupler for liquid oxygen (LOX) transfer in support of its planned nine-month LOXSAT cryogenic fluid management mission.

