Xplore receives contract from NSIC to accelerate Xcraft development
Submit on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 21:56
Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service, announced it has received a US$2 million contract from National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) within the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This funding will accelerate the development of the Xcraft spacecraft platform, culminating with launch in 2023.
