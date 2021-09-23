Lunasonde’s Gossamer Satellite Constellation to be launched aboard Falcon 9
Lunasonde, a startup that focuses on subsurface imaging from space, and Exolaunch announced launch agreements to fly a portion of the Gossamer satellite constellation to a Sun-synchronous orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Transporter missions in 2022.
