Lunasonde, a startup that focuses on subsurface imaging from space, and Exolaunch announced launch agreements to fly a portion of the Gossamer satellite constellation to a Sun-synchronous orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Transporter missions in 2022.

