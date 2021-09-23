Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Lunasonde’s Gossamer Satellite Constellation to be launched aboard Falcon 9

Submit on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 22:16

Lunasonde, a startup that focuses on subsurface imaging from space, and Exolaunch announced launch agreements to fly a portion of the Gossamer satellite constellation to a Sun-synchronous orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Transporter missions in 2022.

Related posts:
New star sensor to be flight-qualified aboard ISS-Reshetnev’s navigation satellite
SSL selected by Hughes to build high capacity Ka-band broadband satellite
Airbus DS, TAS prepare the successor to Pleiades
NewSpace Systems launches Africa’s first ESA standard clean room

Related posts:

  1. Ares I-X test flight successful
  2. ILS Proton to launch Satmex 8 in 2012
  3. New launch date for Centenario
  4. Atlas V launches fourth AEHF satellite

This entry was posted on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 at 10:16 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«