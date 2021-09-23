Submit on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 22:16

Astranis announced that its first commercial communications satellite, set to provide service for Alaska from geostationary orbit, will now launch as a secondary payload on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on a direct-inject mission set for Spring 2022.

