Stratobus stratospheric airship passes a new development milestone
Submit on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 22:16
Thales Alenia Space has carried out a demonstration flight designed to validate the emergency recovery system for the Stratobus stratospheric airship, as part of the European Commission’s HEMERA 2020 project.
