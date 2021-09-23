Submit on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 22:16

Thales Alenia Space has carried out a demonstration flight designed to validate the emergency recovery system for the Stratobus stratospheric airship, as part of the European Commission’s HEMERA 2020 project.

