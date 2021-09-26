Submit on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 20:53

Orbit Fab announced that it will soon be launching the first propellant tanker to geostationary orbit. The company’s second tanker will establish flight heritage on all the elements of the company’s tanker technology, which has been designed for the harshest orbital regimes and for refuelling the largest space assets. This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s successful launch of the world’s first Gas Stations in Space propellant depot last June into a low Earth orbit.

