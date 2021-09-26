Submit on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 20:53

Spire Global, Inc. announced a partnership with Myriota. The partnership will leverage Spire Space Services to accelerate Myriota’s global service deployment timeline, expanding the Myriota Network using Spire low-earth orbit nanosatellites. Myriota is the first large-scale, commercial, IoT-focused customer of Spire.

