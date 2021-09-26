Spire Global to accelerate Myriota’s service deployment
Submit on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 20:53
Spire Global, Inc. announced a partnership with Myriota. The partnership will leverage Spire Space Services to accelerate Myriota’s global service deployment timeline, expanding the Myriota Network using Spire low-earth orbit nanosatellites. Myriota is the first large-scale, commercial, IoT-focused customer of Spire.
Related posts:
First LISA Pathfinder test article shipped
NROL-28 pre-launch ‘details’
Lockheed Martin, University of Florida to develop and launch Cubesats
Airbus DS ships MetOp-C payload module to ESTEC
This entry was posted on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 at 8:53 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.