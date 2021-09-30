Aistech, OrbAstro announce service agreement for 6U satellite mission
Aistech Space SL, a high-resolution thermal imaging service provider, has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd, a satellite and in-orbit service provider, to fly its first Guardian mission scheduled for launch in Q4 2021 onboard a SpaceX dedicated rideshare mission.
