Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Aistech, OrbAstro announce service agreement for 6U satellite mission

Submit on Thursday, September 30th, 2021 22:29

Aistech Space SL, a high-resolution thermal imaging service provider, has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd, a satellite and in-orbit service provider, to fly its first Guardian mission scheduled for launch in Q4 2021 onboard a SpaceX dedicated rideshare mission.

Related posts:

  1. Spaceway 3 completes trip to Kourou
  2. Astrium delivers Astra 3B satellite to launch site
  3. GPS III prototype successfully integrated with OCX ground control segment
  4. Raytheon completes CDR for GPS OCX software iteration 1.5

This entry was posted on Thursday, September 30th, 2021 at 10:29 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»