Submit on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 22:16

Eutelsat Communications confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal from Patrick Drahi in connection with a potential transaction on all of the company’s share capital.

Related posts:

More basketball on Intelsat

HisdeSat to provide satcom services for Belgian military

SES Government Solutions awarded U.S. custom satellite solutions contract

SpaceDataHighway: 10,000 successful laser connections