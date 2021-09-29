Satellite News

Telecoms tycoon launches Eutelsat takeover bid

Eutelsat Communications confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal from Patrick Drahi in connection with a potential transaction on all of the company’s share capital.

