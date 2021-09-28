Smallsat companies form consortium in response to EC tender
Submit on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 22:01
A recently established collaboration between more than twenty European space sector companies has been assembled in response to a European Commission (EC) call for tenders entitled “New Space solutions for long-term availability of reliable, secure, cost-effective space based connectivity.”
