Update: AAC Clyde Space to supply core avionics for Arctic Weather Satellite
Submit on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 22:01
AAC Clyde Space has been selected by OHB Sweden to deliver core avionics worth approx. €797,000 to ESA’s Arctic Weather Satellite. The order has been preceded by a tightening of the original requirements of the systems.
