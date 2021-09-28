Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Update: AAC Clyde Space to supply core avionics for Arctic Weather Satellite

Submit on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 22:01

AAC Clyde Space has been selected by OHB Sweden to deliver core avionics worth approx. €797,000 to ESA’s Arctic Weather Satellite. The order has been preceded by a tightening of the original requirements of the systems.

Related posts:

  1. U.S. military to buy commercial-class imagery satellites
  2. NRL’s ANDE-2 to launch aboard STS-127
  3. BepiColombo undergoing environmental tests
  4. ADS, TAS in billion dollar deal with UAE

This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 at 10:01 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»