Euclid telescope ready for extreme space environment
Submit on Thursday, September 30th, 2021 22:29
ESA’s Euclid mission has reached a new milestone in its development with successful testing of the telescope and instruments showing that it can operate and achieve the required performance in the extreme environment of space.
