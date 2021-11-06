Satellite News

Three new remote sensing satellites launched by China

Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: three Yaogan-35 satellites; Date: 6 November 2021, 0300 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellites were placed into approx. 492 km x 499 km x 35.00 degrees orbits.

