Arianespace, Eutelsat, others sign Net Zero Space agreement
Submit on Sunday, November 14th, 2021 20:59
At the fourth Paris Peace Forum, Arianespace became one of the first companies to sign the Net Zero Space charter, designed to reduce space debris by 2030 and foster more sustainable use of space for humanity. This agreement is the result of an international effort by many players in the space sector, including Eutelsat, Planet, Astroscale and the French space agency, CNES.
This entry was posted on Sunday, November 14th, 2021 at 8:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.