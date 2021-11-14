HIBARI satellite to demo Variable Shape Attitude Control
A research team led by Professor Saburo Matunaga of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), developed a 50 kg class technology demonstration microsatellite called HIBARI (“skylark”) that was recently launched aboard an Epsilon 5.
