Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

HIBARI satellite to demo Variable Shape Attitude Control

Submit on Sunday, November 14th, 2021 20:59

A research team led by Professor Saburo Matunaga of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), developed a 50 kg class technology demonstration microsatellite called HIBARI (“skylark”) that was recently launched aboard an Epsilon 5.

Related posts:

  1. TASI to build two NEO spy satellites for 4C Controls
  2. NASA awards microwave sounder contract for JPSS spacecraft
  3. RSCC to sign new satellite contracts sonn
  4. OHB orders CCD sensors from Teledyne e2v

This entry was posted on Sunday, November 14th, 2021 at 8:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«