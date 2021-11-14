Satellite News

Proton rocket to launch two Ekspress satellites in December

Sunday, November 14th, 2021

A Proton-M rocket will launch the Ekspress-AMU3 and Ekspress-AMU7 telecoms satellites into the orbit from Baikonur Cosmodrome on 6 December, Russia’s space agency Roskosmos said in a statement.

