Proton rocket to launch two Ekspress satellites in December
Submit on Sunday, November 14th, 2021 20:59
A Proton-M rocket will launch the Ekspress-AMU3 and Ekspress-AMU7 telecoms satellites into the orbit from Baikonur Cosmodrome on 6 December, Russia’s space agency Roskosmos said in a statement.
