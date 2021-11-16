Satellite News

Astroscale launches docking plate to capture defunct satellites

Astroscale Holdings Inc. (“Astroscale”) revealed a universal docking device the company hopes will become standard fitment on all future low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Astroscale calls on operators to prepare their spacecraft with a Docking Plate to prepare for future removal and to help safeguard the space environment.

