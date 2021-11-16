Astroscale launches docking plate to capture defunct satellites
Submit on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 22:11
Astroscale Holdings Inc. (“Astroscale”) revealed a universal docking device the company hopes will become standard fitment on all future low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Astroscale calls on operators to prepare their spacecraft with a Docking Plate to prepare for future removal and to help safeguard the space environment.
Related posts:
Intersputnik leases Eutelsat W7 transponders
Hughes takes Telstar 14R capacity
Global IP extends mobility offering with Intelsat
KSAT wins NOK618 million contract with Space Norway
This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 10:11 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.