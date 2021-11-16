Exolaunch signs new multi-launch agreement with SpaceX
Exolaunch has signed a new multi-launch agreement with SpaceX. The agreement includes more launches, more slots and more capacity for Exolaunch to integrate customer satellites onboard SpaceX dedicated rideshare missions, called Transporter missions, during the next two years.
