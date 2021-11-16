Satellite News

Russia confirms ASAT test, claims it poses no danger

Russia’s defence ministry has admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test, confirming accusations levied earlier by the United States. “The Russian defence ministry successfully conducted a test, as a result of which the Russian spacecraft Tselina-D (aka Kosmos 1408) was destroyed,” the military said in a statement.

