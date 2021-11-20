Aon, ICEYE launch solution to better manage climate risks in Japan
Aon plc, a professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced a new collaboration with satellite and persistent monitoring expert ICEYE to provide insurers with flood hazard data following severe flooding events in Japan, helping them to reduce volatility and better understand the post-event impact on their portfolios.
