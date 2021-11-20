Satellite News

Delay of the day: Proton M/Ekspress AMU3, Ekspress AMU7

The launch of the Proton-M heavy lift launch vehicle with the Ekspress-AMU3 and Ekspress-AMU7 communication satellites has been postponed from 6 December to 12 December, CEO of Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying.

