Delay of the day: Proton M/Ekspress AMU3, Ekspress AMU7
Submit on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 01:59
The launch of the Proton-M heavy lift launch vehicle with the Ekspress-AMU3 and Ekspress-AMU7 communication satellites has been postponed from 6 December to 12 December, CEO of Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying.
