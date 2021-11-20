Maritime Launch Services partners with Nanoracks for launches
Maritime Launch Services announced that Nanoracks will serve as the company’s first client when Spaceport Nova Scotia’s operations go live in 2023. For this first mission, Nanoracks will deploy customer smallsats and host spacecraft technology demonstrations.
