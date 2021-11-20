Satellite News

Maritime Launch Services partners with Nanoracks for launches

Maritime Launch Services announced that Nanoracks will serve as the company’s first client when Spaceport Nova Scotia’s operations go live in 2023. For this first mission, Nanoracks will deploy customer smallsats and host spacecraft technology demonstrations.

