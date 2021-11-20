Satellite News

NanoAvionics to launch 5th rideshare mission with new MP42 bus

Saturday, November 20th, 2021

Smallsat integrator NanoAvionics has announced its latest satellite rideshare mission “MP42” to be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 with payloads from OQ Technology and Veoware.

