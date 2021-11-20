NanoAvionics to launch 5th rideshare mission with new MP42 bus
Smallsat integrator NanoAvionics has announced its latest satellite rideshare mission “MP42” to be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 with payloads from OQ Technology and Veoware.
