Seventh Astra launch vehicle makes it into orbit
Submit on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 22:11
Rocket: Astra LV0007; Payload: U.S. Space Force test spacecraft; Date: 20 November 2021, 0604 UTC; Launch site: Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska/USA. The rocket achieved orbit around nine minutes after launch at 438 km x 507 km x 86.01 degrees.
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at 10:11 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.