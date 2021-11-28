Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

AAC Clyde Space wins order for U.S. DoD satellite mission led by Aegis Aerospace

AAC Clyde Space AB has won an order from Aegis Aerospace to supply its Starbuck power systems and battery solutions worth US$500,000 for a satellite mission carried out on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

