AAC Clyde Space wins order for U.S. DoD satellite mission led by Aegis Aerospace
Submit on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 21:09
AAC Clyde Space AB has won an order from Aegis Aerospace to supply its Starbuck power systems and battery solutions worth US$500,000 for a satellite mission carried out on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
