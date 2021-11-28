Satellite News

OHB LuxSpace to use ExoMG propulsion for Triton-X Heavy platform

Exotrail has signed a contract with Luxembourg-based satellite manufacturer OHB LuxSpace for a co-engineering phase aiming the further integration of ExoMG – cluster², a configuration of Exotrail’s high thrust electric propulsion product family, into the Triton-X Heavy platform.

