China’s Ceres-1 Y2 commercial rocket launches 5 satellites
Submit on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 21:00
Rocket Ceres-1 Y2; Payload: five smallsats; Date: 7 December 2021, 0412 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellites were deployed into approx. 480 km x 500 km x 97.40 degrees orbits.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 at 9:00 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.