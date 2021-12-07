Satellite News

Euroconsult has released its “Satellites to be Built & Launched” report for 2021. The 17,000 satellites expected to be launched in the next ten years represents a fourfold increase over past decade, reflecting structural changes in the whole space ecosystem and a limited short-term impact of the pandemic.

