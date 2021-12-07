Euroconsult report: ‘Fast Space’ replaces ‘New Space’
Submit on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 21:00
Euroconsult has released its “Satellites to be Built & Launched” report for 2021. The 17,000 satellites expected to be launched in the next ten years represents a fourfold increase over past decade, reflecting structural changes in the whole space ecosystem and a limited short-term impact of the pandemic.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 at 9:00 pm and is filed under RESEARCH. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.