Submit on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 21:35

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope (HST) team recovered the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph on Monday, 6 December, and is now operating with all four active instruments collecting science. The team has still not detected any further synchronisation message issues since monitoring began 1 November.

