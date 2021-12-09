NASA returns Hubble to full science operations
Submit on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 21:35
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope (HST) team recovered the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph on Monday, 6 December, and is now operating with all four active instruments collecting science. The team has still not detected any further synchronisation message issues since monitoring began 1 November.
Related posts:
Globalstar sells 7.5 Million shares in IPO
RRSat Global Communications Network Ltd. results Q3 2006
Globalstar, Inc. results 2010
Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results FY 2013
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 9:35 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.