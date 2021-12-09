Submit on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 21:35

NASA said it plans to conduct additional ground tests on an engineering model of the Lucy solar array motor and lanyard prior to potentially attempting full deployment of one of the probe’s solar arrays.

