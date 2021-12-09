NASA zeroing in on path forward for Lucy Solar Array
NASA said it plans to conduct additional ground tests on an engineering model of the Lucy solar array motor and lanyard prior to potentially attempting full deployment of one of the probe’s solar arrays.
