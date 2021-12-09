Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Orbex begins construction of new rocket launchpad in the UK

Submit on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 21:35

Orbex announced it has started construction of its first launch platform, the first orbital space launchpad to be built in the UK for more than half a century.

Related posts:
Globalstar sells 7.5 Million shares in IPO
RRSat Global Communications Network Ltd. results Q3 2006
Globalstar, Inc. results 2010
Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results FY 2013

Related posts:

  1. Space shuttle Endeavour has landed for the last time
  2. Delay of the day: Delta II/NPP
  3. Russia working on monster rocket
  4. Commercial Chinese rockets succeeds on inaugural launch

This entry was posted on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 9:35 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«