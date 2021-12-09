Orbex begins construction of new rocket launchpad in the UK
Submit on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 21:35
Orbex announced it has started construction of its first launch platform, the first orbital space launchpad to be built in the UK for more than half a century.
Related posts:
Globalstar sells 7.5 Million shares in IPO
RRSat Global Communications Network Ltd. results Q3 2006
Globalstar, Inc. results 2010
Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results FY 2013
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 9:35 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.