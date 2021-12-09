Redwire announces supplier agreement with Terran Orbital
Submit on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 21:35
Redwire Corporation announced a three-year supplier agreement with Terran Orbital, through which Redwire will deliver a range of advanced components and solutions that will be used in Terran Orbital’s line of satellite manufacturing and service offerings.
