Spire Global, Inc. selects Virgin Orbit for late-load addition
Submit on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 21:35
Virgin Orbit has announced alongside space-based data and analytics provider Spire Global that they have received waiver approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority to include Spire on Virgin Orbit’s upcoming launch.
