Spire Global, Inc. selects Virgin Orbit for late-load addition

Submit on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 21:35

Virgin Orbit has announced alongside space-based data and analytics provider Spire Global that they have received waiver approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority to include Spire on Virgin Orbit’s upcoming launch.

