Submit on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 21:35

Virgin Orbit has announced alongside space-based data and analytics provider Spire Global that they have received waiver approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority to include Spire on Virgin Orbit’s upcoming launch.

Related posts:

Globalstar sells 7.5 Million shares in IPO

RRSat Global Communications Network Ltd. results Q3 2006

Globalstar, Inc. results 2010

Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results FY 2013