Astranis satellite built for Alaska completes TVAC test
Submit on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 21:59
Astranis announced the successful completion of thermal vacuum (TVAC) testing for its first commercial MicroGEO satellite which is set to launch into orbit over Alaska in spring of next year. The satellite is earmarked for Pacific Dataport Inc. (PDI), a satellite middle mile provider headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at 9:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.