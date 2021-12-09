Submit on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 21:35

On 7 December 2021, “Golden Bauhinia Satellite No. 5” and “Golden Bauhinia Satellite No. 1 (03) were successfully launched by the Galactic Energy Ceres-1 (Y2) rocket, and they had entered their predetermined orbits and are currently operating normally in orbits.

