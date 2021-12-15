NSR: US$147 billion satellite ground segment cumulative revenues by 2030
NSR’s newly released Global Satellite Ground Segment, 6th Edition report, finds strong post COVID-19 return to growth for the Ground Segment, illuminating a massive increase in upcoming satellite capacity supply. With a double-digit growth forecast, cumulative industry revenues reach US$147 billion through decade.
