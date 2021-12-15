OPIR GEO payload Engineering Development Unit successfully tested
The Northrop Grumman Corporation and Ball Aerospace team successfully achieved three critical milestones on production of its Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next Gen OPIR) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) Engineering Development Unit (EDU) payload.
