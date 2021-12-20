Satellite News

Inmarsat ORCHESTRA hits first milestone in space with new LEO satellite

Inmarsat said that ORCHESTRA, the company’s future network for global mobility and government communications, achieved its first milestone in space with the successful activation of a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite payload.

