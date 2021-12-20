Inmarsat ORCHESTRA hits first milestone in space with new LEO satellite
Submit on Monday, December 20th, 2021 21:17
Inmarsat said that ORCHESTRA, the company’s future network for global mobility and government communications, achieved its first milestone in space with the successful activation of a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite payload.
