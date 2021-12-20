L3Harris completes final U.S. Missile Defense Agency satellite design milestone
L3Harris Technologies completed the final major design milestone on the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) programme Phase IIb On-orbit Prototype Demonstration and has already begun building the demonstration satellite.
