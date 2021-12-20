Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

L3Harris completes final U.S. Missile Defense Agency satellite design milestone

Submit on Monday, December 20th, 2021 21:17

L3Harris Technologies completed the final major design milestone on the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) programme Phase IIb On-orbit Prototype Demonstration and has already begun building the demonstration satellite.

Related posts:

  1. PakSat-1R contract signed
  2. Lockheed Martin delivers antennas for first GPS III satellite
  3. Arktika satellite network to be launched in 2017 despite sanctions
  4. NASA’s Juno spacecraft breaks solar power distance record

This entry was posted on Monday, December 20th, 2021 at 9:17 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»