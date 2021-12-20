L3Harris delivers fourth Advanced Baseline Imager to NASA
Submit on Monday, December 20th, 2021 21:17
L3Harris Technologies has delivered its fourth imager to NASA, completing the series of advanced weather sensors for NOAA’s newest Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) and lays the groundwork for future imager programmes.
