L3Harris delivers fourth Advanced Baseline Imager to NASA

Monday, December 20th, 2021

L3Harris Technologies has delivered its fourth imager to NASA, completing the series of advanced weather sensors for NOAA’s newest Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) and lays the groundwork for future imager programmes.

