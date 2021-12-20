Spainsat NG programme successfully passes Critical Design Review
Submit on Monday, December 20th, 2021 21:17
The Spainsat NG programme has successfully passed another important milestone, the critical design review (CDR) of the payload and the complete satellite, including the CDR elements of the Pacis 3 partnership project with the European Space Agency (ESA). The review was declared successful after verifying the good progress of the tests performed on the development models of the X-band payload.
This entry was posted on Monday, December 20th, 2021 at 9:17 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.